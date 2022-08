FIX 2020! South Carolina Atty. Gen. Alan Wilson, Election Fraud and the Sham SC GOP Convention

PATRIOTS are running out of time to expose and expel RINOS and TRAITORS stealing their God-given freedoms after The Crime of the Century!

With mid-term elections fast approaching, find out who is REALLY fighting for President Trump, South Carolina and the USA.

Why didn’t the South Carolina Republican Party reject the fraudulent 2020 election results?

The recent Primary?

Why did they ramrod new rules through the State Convention?

Who is prosecuting fraud??

Stuck in the swamp —but not for long!