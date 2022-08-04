China conducts military drill near Taiwan, fires multiple missiles | Oneindia News *News

China on Thursday conducted military drill around Taiwan, a day after US speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the country.
According to reports multiple ballistic missiles were also fired during the drill.
#China #Taiwan #MilitaryDrill
China on Thursday conducted military drill around Taiwan, a day after US speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the country.
According to reports multiple ballistic missiles were also fired during the drill.
#China #Taiwan #MilitaryDrill
Watch VideoU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and..