Live From America 8.4.22 @11am EYES WIDE OPEN | EXPOSING EVIL! THE LFA WAY!

Tribute to Indiana Rep.

Jackie Walorski - Setting records on Rumble - DC Gulag Political Prisoner says RAY EPPS recruited him!

- Tim Scott of South Carolina came out of the closet - AZ is playing games with Kari Lake and the Ultra Maga universe...they better be careful!

- State Dep.

Approves $3 billion missile sale to the Saudis!

- They utter hypocrisy of the left with Covid vs Monkey Pox - San Diego school will teach kids that heterosexuality is bad - Iowa Parents sue school district over keeping kids gender transition secret!

- My campaign has officially started and will ramp up fast this August!