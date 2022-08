🚨MARICOPA MADNESS🚨—The Never-Ending Primary Day in AZ | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on RAV 08.04.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country and broadcasting live on Real America's Voice, with continued analysis of the Arizona Primary Day Election—and the Third-World Manner in which results continue to trickle in.

Senator Josh Hawley, Representative Jim Jordan, and Steve Kirsch also join the program to discuss the latest news of the day that you need to know.