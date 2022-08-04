US Senate Approves NATO Membership for Finland and Sweden

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) by a vote of 95 to one.

The vote is considered a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his order to invade Ukraine.

President Joe Biden hailed the vote as "historic.".

This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan U.S. commitment to NATO, President Joe Biden, via NPR News.

... and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, President Joe Biden, via NPR News.

I look forward to signing the accession protocols and welcoming Sweden and Finland, , President Joe Biden, via NPR News.

... two strong democracies with highly capable militaries, into the greatest defensive alliance in history, President Joe Biden, via NPR News.

Senators from both sides of the aisle touted the vote as good for both democracies and for the U.S. It sends a warning shot to tyrants around the world who believe free democracies are just up for grabs, Sen Amy Klobuchar, (D-MN), via NPR News.

Russia's unprovoked invasion has changed the way we think about world security, Sen.

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), via NPR News.

Their accession will make NATO stronger and America more secure.

If any senator is looking for a defensible excuse to vote no, I wish them good luck, Sen.

Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader, via NPR News.

Sen.

Josh Hawley (R-MO), an ally of former President Donald Trump, cast the lone "no" vote.

In explaining his vote, Hawley described his views on the matter as a "classic nationalist approach.".

We can do more in Europe ... devote more resources, more firepower ... or do what we need to do to deter Asia and China.

We cannot do both, Sen.

Josh Hawley (R-MO), via NPR News