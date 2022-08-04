$1425 vs $13 Fettuccine Alfredo: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional chef instructor Frank Proto and home cook extraordinaire Emily are trading Fettuccine Alfredo recipes and hitting the kitchen for a cheesy showdown.

We sent Emily an eye-popping $1,425 worth of supplies - everything she’d need to make Frank's decadent recipe, cheese wheel and all.

Meanwhile, a modest $13 worth of ingredients was sent back the other way for Frank to finesse into something elevated in his style.

Food scientist Rose dialed in to assist our dear Emily with a few questions he had along the way.

Which Fettuccine Alfredo has you saying "Molto bene?"