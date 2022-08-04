DeSantis Suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren (D) 🔥

BREAKING: DeSantis Suspends Democrat State Attorney Andrew Warren for vowing not to enforce State Laws that go against his Social Justice agenda
BREAKING: DeSantis Suspends Democrat State Attorney Andrew Warren for vowing not to enforce State Laws that go against his Social Justice agenda
#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis is suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, a Democrat, for vowing to not enforce prohibitions on sex..
Gov Ron DeSantis: "Today we are suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren effective immediately."