After yesterday's primaries, Trump's endorsement record sits at 172-10

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsements continue to give candidates a huge boost in their campaigns.

Trump’s endorsement record sits at 172-10 after yesterday’s primary elections in several states according to Breitbart.

It is astounding how much Trump’s endorsements mean when it comes to political victories across the nation.

Also, Mike talks to a caller who says he was one of those people who didn’t see the point in voting because of his strong concern with election integrity.

However, this caller shares how he has changed his mind.