The INFOWAR Could Not Be MORE Obvious, J6 Texts 'Deleted' While Alex Jones Sued!

They're trying to smear Alex Jones as if he'd done anything wrong (he hasn't, IMO) and worse, they're now trying to make it seem as though he's cheated the court somehow.

Instead, they've screwed him a few different ways.

This is a railroad job, and we shouldn't tolerate any of it any longer.