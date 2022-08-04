American basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison

A judge said 31-year-old Brittney Griner illegally brought vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country when she flew to Moscow earlier this year.
Brittney Griner Found Guilty, , Sentenced to 9 Years by Russian Court.
The 31-year-old WNBA star has been convicted in a Russian court of smuggling drugs with criminal intent.