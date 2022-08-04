Warner Bros. Sets Release Date for Joaquin Phoneix and Lady Gaga Led ‘Joker 2’ | THR News
The Joker 2 sequel likely to star Joaquin Phoenix as the DC villain will be directed by Todd Phillips and get a blockbuster release by Warner Bros.

After the 2019 debut of Joker, which grossed around $1 billion in box office.