Lower Your Cholesterol , by Eating These Foods.
1.
, Dark Chocolate.
Packed with flavonoids due to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is a sweet treat that does wonders for your cardiovascular system.
2.
, Strawberries.
Strawberries contain high levels of polyphenol, a compound that has been linked to lowered risk of heart disease.
3.
, Tomatoes.
Chock-full of antioxidants, tomatoes contain lycopene, which is linked to lowering cholesterol.
4.
, Raspberries.
These berries pack a whopping eight grams of fiber in every cup, which lowers LDL cholesterol levels.
5.
, Black Beans.
Eight grams of fiber in a single serving of these tasty beans will assist your body in lowering elevated levels of cholesterol.
6.
, Pecans.
Pecans are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are linked to keeping overall cholesterol levels in check.
7.
, Avocado.
The fiber and unsaturated fats contained in avocados have been linked to lowering the body's LDL cholesterol levels.
8.
, Spinach.
Leafy greens can help your body produce nitric oxide, which may aid in lowering your cholesterol