Lower Your Cholesterol by Eating These Foods

1.

, Dark Chocolate.

Packed with flavonoids due to its high cocoa content, dark chocolate is a sweet treat that does wonders for your cardiovascular system.

2.

, Strawberries.

Strawberries contain high levels of polyphenol, a compound that has been linked to lowered risk of heart disease.

3.

, Tomatoes.

Chock-full of antioxidants, tomatoes contain lycopene, which is linked to lowering cholesterol.

4.

, Raspberries.

These berries pack a whopping eight grams of fiber in every cup, which lowers LDL cholesterol levels.

5.

, Black Beans.

Eight grams of fiber in a single serving of these tasty beans will assist your body in lowering elevated levels of cholesterol.

6.

, Pecans.

Pecans are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids, which are linked to keeping overall cholesterol levels in check.

7.

, Avocado.

The fiber and unsaturated fats contained in avocados have been linked to lowering the body's LDL cholesterol levels.

8.

, Spinach.

Leafy greens can help your body produce nitric oxide, which may aid in lowering your cholesterol