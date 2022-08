Recession and restriction but where are the remedies?

July 31, 2022 - NO Soundbites Allowed - The recession is official - maybe.

With an election round the corner major media refuse to use that word.

Nor will they ask for a plan to the global food shortage.

Meanwhile Democrats are busy banning guns from legal gun owners and promising Latinos there is a plan - somewhere, just don't ask for details.

Joe Biden might know, but he's back in a basement as Linda Sanchez shares her honest feelings.

But how do you feel?

Join us with your voices.