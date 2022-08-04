Live From America 8.4.22 @5pm THE CHRISTIAN FLAG HAS BEEN RAISED...LITERALLY!

Ted Cruz holds FBI Director Chris Wray accountable - Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban's speech on the Family Nucleus - Biden Regime to declare Monkey Pox Public Health Emergency - Biden calls himself the Vice President as he looks like death - WNBA star Griner to spend 9 years in Russian prison - Gov Ron Desantis dropped the hammer and fired Soros backed States Attorney - FBI is hiding security footage of J6 pipe bomber...why?

- CNN columnist says he views Trump supporters as terrorists - HUGE WIN in Liberal Boston as the Christian Flag is raised at City Hall!

- BREAKING: Pinal County election director removed and replaced!