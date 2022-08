Executive Protection Training Day Field Note 121: Tracking Clients + Kids

⚜️Sometimes when working with a group of clients keeping track of everyone is a task you should never underestimate.

Beyond that you may go to some venues where you will not be right on top of them the entire time.

If you do what we call “ghost“ your clients then you will be in an overwatch position or you will allow distance between yourself and them in order not to disrupt or call attention to them while they are doing their activities.