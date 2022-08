The Economy Fell Apart Last Time We Saw THIS | Michael Pento

Total debt in the U.S. compared to GDP is at the same ratio as in December 2007 right when the economy fell apart, says portfolio manager Michael Pento.

He expects a reversal from the Fed later this year or early next.

Investors should be extremely cautious during these trying times, he says.

"You cannot have an implosion of the great three asset bubbles in history - stocks, bonds, and real estate imploding together - and have a soft landing.

It's just not possible."