BFSA! Best Forking Sports Arena "Sentencing, Goodell Appeals, Real GOAT passes Away"

On today's Best Forking Sports Arena, we highlight pivotal MLB trades that happened before the trade deadline, including some key additions to the Twins.

We also discuss the return of a major alternative sports league, and run down the breaking news from earlier in the day about Brittney Griner being found guilty in Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison.

We also remember and look back at the life and careers of Bill Russell and Vin Scully, who both passed away this last week.