The Top Lumberjacks at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS 2022 U.S. Championships

The top lumberjack sports athletes in the country had their final competition this past weekend LIVE in front of an audience for the first time since 2019.

The sport challenges the strongest, toughest, and most skilled as they go head-to-head with razor-sharp axes and high-powered chainsaws.

In its 37th year, this extreme sport combines the power of STIHL with the performance of the country's top lumberjack sports athletes resulting in high-octane axe-tion and heart-pounding competition that comes down to seconds.

The U.S. Championships featured the rookies, women, and men divisions.