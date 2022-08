FBI Director Leaves Hearing Early

Senator Marsha Blackburn was one of the few GOP senators to question FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier today.

Unfortunately, Wray didn't prepare to stay at the hearing for as long as he was supposed to, had to catch a flight out of town.

Senator Blackburn said he struggled to answer the questions she did have for him.

The Senator from Tennessee says these are serious questions that average citizens have an obligation to be informed by.