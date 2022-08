Prog Rock Fan reacts to "Message Man" by Twenty One Pilots

I'm a prog rock fan; most of the music I listen to is from the 1970's era, but I'm a big fan of concept albums. So let's look into "Blurryface" from Twenty One Pilots and see if this modern music can hold up.

My intent is to cover this album track-by-track and see if we have a story or theme we can discover in the process.