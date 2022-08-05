Laurence Fox:'I don't trust the head of the American army about anything' | Nancy Pelosi Taiwan trip

Reclaim Party Leader Laurence Fox and Labour councillor Peymana Assad debate whether the US Army are 'promoting democracy' after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Reclaim Party Leader Laurence Fox and Labour councillor Peymana Assad debate whether the US Army are 'promoting democracy' after Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Watch VideoU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25..
Watch VideoU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan during her high-profile overseas trip to Asia despite..