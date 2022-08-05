News Biden Announces Death of Al Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahri
Biden Announces Death Of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahri
Rumble
Biden Announces Death Of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahri
News Biden Announces Death of Al Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahri
Biden Announces Death Of Al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahri
Ayman al-Zawahri took over leadership of the group after the death of Osama bin Laden. President Biden addressed the nation on..
Watch VideoA U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the..