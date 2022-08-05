Straight from the Horse's Mouth | Young Adult Females #1 - #RealNotRare #COVIDVaccineVictims

The purpose of this series “Straight From the Horses Mouth” is to highlight REAL people, who are ACTIVELY CENSORED, who have (mysteriously) had random health issues.

The “COVID” injection seems to be a clear common denominator among many “mysterious” heath occurrences.

Especially those among young, otherwise healthy people.

Some individuals admit it was the “vaccine” that caused their problems, while others continue to praise “science” for keeping them “out of the hospital” and “COVID-free”.

Makes perfect sense to trade a detox process by the body that displays “flu-like” symptoms called “COVID” for the likes of heart attacks and/or myocarditis, etc.

All hail “science”.