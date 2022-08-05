Kari Lake is the biggest threat to the establishment since President Trump.

She not only will make Arizona great as governor, she will play a pivotal role in restoring this country.

She’ll finish the wall, put a stop to drug & sex trafficking at the border, get to the bottom of the 2020 election and she’ll hold those guilty of voter fraud responsible.

As she has said, “There will be hell to pay!” She won every single county in the primary election despite so many evil forces working against her.

She will prevail!

God has His hand on her, and He will KARI her to the finish line.