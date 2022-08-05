Why the Market Jumped after Interest Rate Hikes -- Doves

Historically when the Fed raises interest rates, stocks fall.
Last week they raised 75 basis points.
And the market explode upwards?
WHY?
It's because they expect the Federal Reserve to start printing money once again.
