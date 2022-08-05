Covid-19 Update: India witnesses spike in cases, 20,551 fresh cases reported | Oneindia News *News

India reported 20,551 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 1,35,364.
#Covid19cases #CovidupdateIndia #IndiaCovidtally
India reported 20,551 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the country to 1,35,364.
#Covid19cases #CovidupdateIndia #IndiaCovidtally
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 19,893 Covid cases and 53 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 20,408 Covid cases and 54 Covid-related deaths in the last 24..