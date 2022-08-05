The Ripple Effect Podcast #422 (Courtenay Turner | Health, History, & Much More)

Courtenay Turner is the host of “The Courtenay Turner Podcast”, “WIM what is movement”, & her new show coming soon “The Right Voices”.

She is also a speaker and aerial acrobatic performer.

Having spent her academic career largely seeped in the world of philosophical and psychological texts and being a passionate athlete and performing artist, paved the way for the world in which she is currently immersed.

Many today know her as the host of “The Courtenay Turner Podcast” where she boldly seeks truth, diving into a myriad of deep topics surrounding issues of health, fitness, medicine, philosophy, psychology, politics, geopolitics & sociocultural zeitgeist.

However, she was born with a rare set of circumstances that has greatly impacted her perspective on life.