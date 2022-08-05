Truss supporter: Tax hikes would 'add insult to injury'

Liz Truss supporter Kwasi Kwarteng has denied that tax cuts would be "inflationary", as he criticised the prospect of higher taxes as "completely illogical".

The Business Secretary said: "Putting up taxes when people's cost of living is going up is adding insult to injury.

You're essentially saying, your real income is being squeezed by inflation and what we're going to do is take more of your real income through tax." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn