Need to Know News (4 August 2022) with Mike Cunningham and Principled Organic Vegan

The incredibly stupid sanctions on Russia are taking their toll on the EU, where each country is bracing itself for a severe winter absent gas and oil from Russia, which was going to provide an endless source of cheap energy.

On behalf of a despotic Ukraine, each of the European nations is now going to pay the penalty for their shortsighted foreign policy, which is not harming Russia but inflicting massive pain on the citizens of their own nations.

How ironic!

Wikipedia changes the definition of "recession" to protect the Biden administration by a feat of linguistic deception, where the dreaded "r" word is on it does not want to have reported to the public.

Too late!

The House has passed an assault weapons ban, but it's most unlikely to pass the Senate and would only weaken the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves from the criminals who are going to keep their guns, no matter what.

The Democrats don't seem to have figured out that, when you take weapons away from good citizens, you enable bad one!

New, objective and scientific, proof has emerged of how Paradise, CA, was destroyed using microwave energy emitted from three GWEN stations, where satellite imagery leave no room for doubt about it having been a deliberate and wanton act of murder and mayhem.

The use of guns in self-defense is being reported more often, where estimates have it that Americans use guns to defend themselves millions of times every year, saving an estimated 200,000 lives per annum.

And Alex Jones' goose appears to have been cooked by his own attorney sending two-years of text messages to the attorney for the plaintiffs, which appears to have been a deliberate act of sabotage.

Stick a fork in Alex.

He's done!