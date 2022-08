Hosepipe ban begins in parts of England amid drought warning

A hosepipe ban has come into force in parts of England after one of the driest years on record.

Southern Water is the first to impose a ‘Temporary Use Ban’ in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight - starting from 5pm on Friday.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn