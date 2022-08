City of San Antonio vote on Resolution to "Abortion Rights"

This video was taken at a Special Session called for San Antonio, TX on August 2, 2022.

You will hear speakers from UTSA Students and nurses who are also lawyer that speak from their hearts and minds only to still be shut down by a predominantly liberal City Council and Mayor of a city named after a holy saint, St.

Anthony.

There are no "abortion rights"; there are no rights of humans to murder babies while in the womb.

That is not health care for women.