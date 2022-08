CBN NewsWatch AM: August 5, 2022

RECORD FLOODING KILLED DOZENS OF PEOPLE IN EASTERN KENTUCKY.

NOW THE STATE IS NOW DEALING WITH DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY IN AREAS WITHOUT POWER.

DEMOCRATS ARE PLANNING TO VOTE THIS SATURDAY ON THE BILL THEY CALL THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT.

THIS COMES AFTER SENATOR KYSTEN SINEMA AGREED TO OFFER SUPPORT.

THE BILL WOULD INVEST IN ENERGY AND CLIMATE PROGRAMS AND WILL ONLY NEED 50 VOTES TO MOVE FORWARD.

PROTESTS CONTINUE OUTSIDE THE HOMES OF CONSERVATIVE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES.

SO, FAR FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AREN\'T TAKING ACTION.

A UNIQUE STONE FROM AN UNEARTHED SYNAGOGUE WHERE JESUS LIKELY PRAYED HAS RETURNED TO ITS HOME IN THE GALILEE.

TOM MEYER IS KNOWN AS THE BIBLE MEMORY MAN AND HE\'S MEMORIZED AT LEAST 20 BOOKS OF THE BIBLE.

TOM IS ALSO DEDICATED TO TEACHING CHRISTIANS HOW TO HIDE THE WORD IN THEIR HEART, BECAUSE HE\'S CONVINCED IT\'S THE KEY TO A TRANSFORMED LIFE.

THE NEW FILM \"EASTER SUNDAY\" DELIVERS.

LEGENDARY FILMMAKER STEVEN SPIELBERG TAPPED COMEDIAN JO KOY FOR THIS PROJECT.

HE PLAYS A STRUGGLING COMEDIAN -- AND FATHER -- WHO MAKES A TRIP HOME TO SEE HIS FAMILY FOR EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES AND TO SPEND SOME QUALITY, FAMILY TIME TOGETHER.