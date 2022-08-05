🔴 8/5/2022 | Breaking Off The Spirit of Death | Morning Briefing

On this Friday's episode of Morning Briefing, cover updates on the Iran Nuclear Deal talks and the Biden Admin is handling the situation.

President Biden’s Covid recovery/isolation.

The news from FL Gov.

Ron Desantis as he removes State AG Andrew Warren for ‘neglect of duty.’ Then cover what to expect in the battle for passage of the Build Back Better 3.0 deal being negotiated in the Senate.

We close out on news from GA where they will put more of an effort to recruit more to help in the foster care system in GA.