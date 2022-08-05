Live From America 8.5.22 @11am WE HAVE THE BLUEPRINT...DO WE HAVE THE GRIT?

MI poll watcher thrown out for challenging ballots again!

- LFA on RAV will be at a new time - The Main Stream Media finally catches up to LFA TV and calls race for Kari Lake - Ultra Maga AZ Republicans holding Stephen Richer accountable - Kari Lake vows to make it easy to vote and impossible to cheat - House Republicans to increase Latino members by 50% - Jim Hoft from the Gateway Pundit joins the show today to hold Epstein accountable - Sinema has caved to the budget package - SCOTUS update on ruling state's rights to set election law - Dick Cheney puts the nail in the coffin for his war mongering RINO daughter!