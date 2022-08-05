Biden--Big Tech collusion lawsuit, CDC emails exposed || Good Lawgic

#Biden #BigTech #Lawsuit President Joe Biden and members of his administration, along with certain social media companies, must turn over documents and answer questions as part of a discovery phase of a lawsuit alleging collusion to suppress freedom of speech.

The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri filed the lawsuit which claims Biden and other government officials colluded with, and/or coerced, Meta, Twitter and YouTube to suppress “disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content on social medical platforms.”