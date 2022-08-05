UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill Betting Preview

The main event at UFC Fight Night will see Octagon veteran Thiago Santos (+240) as the underdog at SI Sportsbook as he takes on rising star Jamahal Hill (-300).
The main event at UFC Fight Night will see Octagon veteran Thiago Santos (+240) as the underdog at SI Sportsbook as he takes on rising star Jamahal Hill (-300).
Hill is determined to usher in a new era; Santos seeks reinvention at UFC Fight Night
Andrew Gombas reveals his UFC Fight Night picks and best bets for Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos in Las Vegas