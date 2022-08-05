Director Ron Howard Breaks Down a Cave Diving Scene from 'Thirteen Lives'

Director Ron Howard breaks down a cave diving scene from new film 'Thirteen Lives' starring Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton.

From teaching the cast and crew to cave dive to Colin Farrell shooting his own scenes in tight underwater spaces, Howard breaks down the intricacies and difficulties of filming his new rescue mission thriller.

