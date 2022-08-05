Bots used by a Pakistani spy to lure 98 targets

'Sejal Kapoor', a Pakistani spy who went by the Facebook nickname, managed to hack into the computer systems of more than 98 officials from various defence forces and organisations, including the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, paramilitary forces and state police personnel in Rajasthan, MP, Punjab and UP between 2015 and 2018.

She "trapped" her targets by showing her videos and pictures with the help of a software malware released from a third-party server hosted in a West Asian country.

She was involved in the case related to the leak of classified