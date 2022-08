Ten teenagers sentenced to 120 years for Jack Woodley murder

Jack Woodley was 18-years-old when he was brutally murdered walking back from a funfair.

Now his ten teenage killers, aged 14 - 18, have been handed sentences totalling 124 years.

Report by Burnsla.

