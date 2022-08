Where's All the Extreme Weather?

News outlets across the country are struggling with the fact that this hurricane season has been mild.

How does the corporate media deal with this "problem?" They double down, claiming the hurricanes haven't hit yet, but they're coming.

A Google search for "hurricanes" brings a plethora of articles saying that the hurricane season will still be catastrophic despite the lack of catastrophic hurricanes.

It's fearmongering at its worst.