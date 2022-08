E3 on Canada Connect - Ep6: End The Gaslighting!!!

In this episode we catch up with Dana Metcalfe from Raven News, who has been traveling with James Topp on his march through Newfoundland.

In our #RealNotRare segment, we hear the heartbreaking story of a paramedic from Nova Scotia, Chet Chisholm, who developed pericarditis post jab and has been gaslit by the medical profession and abandoned by his employer.