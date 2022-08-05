Doja Cat Shaves Her Head and Eyebrows

'Page Six' reports that on Aug.

4, Doja Cat took to Instagram Live to tell her followers that she "never liked" having hair.

I never liked having hair.

I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.

I just do not like to have hair.', Doja Cat, via Instagram Live.

I'm glad my head is a good shape.

I was scared it was going to give peanut head ... I was like, 'What the f--- does my head look like without hair?'

, Doja Cat, via Instagram Live.

While showcasing a new buzzcut, the 26-year-old rapper proceeded to shave off her eyebrows.

.

Doja added that she felt “so f------ exhausted when working out” and wearing wigs that would start “sliding and peeling off her head.”.

I would be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned about how I looked.

Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp.

, Doja Cat, via Instagram Live.

Her fans were quick to compliment her new look.

Love it, Doja!

Be your authentic self.

I shaved my head and have never felt more empowered.

Welcome to club, brown baldie!, Fan, via social media