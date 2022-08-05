More Grain Shipments Leave Ukraine Port Under UN Deal

More Grain Shipments , Leave Ukraine Port , Under U.N.

Deal.

On August 5, three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports.

.

The Associated Press reports that the shipment suggests that an international deal to export grain may be slowly progressing.

The deal has been held up since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

.

Now, major hurdles still remain for those long-delayed supplies to reach countries that need it most.

The ships are first headed for Ireland, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

The first grain shipment since the start of the war was dispatched to Lebanon on Aug.

1.

The shipments are the result of a breakthrough deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations with Russia and Ukraine.

AP reports that the shipments have raised hopes that the global food crisis will ease.

Both Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil.

.

Millions of impoverished people throughout Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia rely on those supplies for survival.

.

AP reports that the initial shipments are not expected to significantly impact the global price of corn, wheat or soybeans.

Prices are expected to remain high as a result of droughts in North America, China and other regions impacting the production of crops