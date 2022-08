Pelosi Stuns Taiwanese Hosts With Rambling Gibberish

No one could have predicted for sure what would happen when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Well, unless they were predicting that Pelosi would deliver a nonsensical word salad of a speech if given the opportunity.

And that’s just what she did, waxing incomprehensibly about the concepts of liberty, security and democracy, and even dragging poor Ben Franklin into the bowl where she tossed this inscrutable word salad.