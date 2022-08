Time for election reflection. We must Unite for the Fight as we have just over 90 days.

Tonight I reflect on all the amazing wins, the tough losses, and what we must focus on to achieve our goal of defeating Whitmer, Nessel & Benson.

Please make time to join me for truth, facts, reflection and inspiration.

The election is over, and our strategy and goals have not changed.

What you do next will determine our fate.