Immigration Standoff Accelerates As Texas Governor Sends Migrants to New York City

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to send buses carrying migrants to New York City and Washington has progressed.

On August 5, the first bus arrived at NYC's Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

Reuters reports that the move is an effort to share responsibility for immigration with Democratic mayors and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Volunteers reportedly said some of the immigrants would be processed for admission to city homeless shelters.

Reuters reports that Abbott has also sent over 6,000 migrants to Washington since April.

According to Abbott, the buses are part of a broader effort to call out Democratic immigration policies.

Abbott said it was now up to New York City Mayor Eric Adams to provide services and housing for the new arrivals.

I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, via Reuters.

In Arizona, Republican Governor Doug Ducey has also sent an additional 1,000 migrants to Washington.

New York City Mayor Adams' office has criticized the bussing efforts, accusing Abbott of using , "human beings as political pawns."