Kanye West Loses 5th Divorce Lawyer

'TMZ' reports that drama surrounding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce continues as Ye's fifth divorce lawyer has quit.

On August 5, Kim and Kanye had a conference to set a trial date for their divorce proceedings.

According to 'TMZ,' Samantha Spector, Ye's most recent divorce attorney, previously asked the judge to relieve her as counsel.

Spector reportedly said that her relationship with Kanye had been irreparably broken, though she refrained from explaining why.

On August 5, the judge granted Spector's request, leaving Ye without a lawyer once again.

According to 'TMZ,' the judge made it clear that the case will go to trial in December if Kanye fails to submit his financial declarations.

The trial will iron out several details of their divorce that still need to be resolved, including custody of their children and property.

According to 'TMZ,' if the case goes to trial and Kanye doesn't take action, Kim will likely be awarded whatever she wants.

In March, Kim was granted a divorce decree which made her legally single.

'TMZ' reports that sources claim Kim and Kanye's relationship has improved despite the roller coaster of events