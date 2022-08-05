FL Governor Suspends Elected Prosecutor Over New Abortion Law

FL Gov Suspends Elected Prosecutor Over New Abortion Law FL Gov.

Ron DeSantis (R) announced the suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren (D) on Aug.

4.

Warren had pledged not to enforce FL's new law that bans abortions beginning at 15 weeks.

Warren also is a supporter of trans rights, an issue that DeSantis is known for being outspoken against.

Responding to the suspension, Warren stated that "people have the right to elect their own leaders.” According to Warren, there have been no cases brought to his office regarding the new law.

According to AP, ... at least 90 elected prosecutors around the nation have pledged not to prosecute people regarding reproductive rights.

Some city councils in otherwise Republican states such Tennessee and Idaho have ordered law enforcement to deprioritize abortion cases.