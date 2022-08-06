LIVE @8PM: Pfizer Begins Study of Deadlier Gain of Function Spike Protein

On today’s show, Dr Jane shows you the audacity of big pharma like Pfizer now conducting gain of function studies publicly and openly to prepare for the Omicron variant, the fake variant of a long gone flu that was, as the CDC & Fauci declared, “milder” – in a free for all study without any safety procedures; and UK’s most notorious nurse activist Kate Shemirani is here to blow the whistle on doctors signing euthanasia protocols for the young and old…against their wishes!

And the show wraps with a pivot to the stories of the Covid shot injured, their group founder is bringing millions of jab injured voices forward.

This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.