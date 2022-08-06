Maybe We Should Try It God’s Way – James Trivette – 8.4.2022

To overcome the challenges faced by this nation and the world, we must have a united church moving in the power of the Holy Spirit under direct control of Jesus Christ, our true king.

To do this we need to look at biblical solutions for the way to fulfill God’s commission to His church to build His kingdom on earth.

This is a deep dive study into the need, the workings, and the purpose for the FiveFold ministry.

Find out God’s plan to unite and empower His church for today.

For better viewing choose 720p HD in the gear icon above on the Video Viewer.